‘Christmas Gift Drop-Off’ organised by Flintshire resident for families ‘hardest-hit’ by COVID-19 pandemic

A Flintshire resident has organised a ‘Christmas Gift Drop-Off’ for families who have been “hardest hit” by the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is the first year in which ‘Quay Elves’ will be taking place after having been conceived only less than two weeks ago, says organiser Mike Lewis.

He and his team will collect presents up to a maximum of £10 each at the drop-off points and then, after the deadline of 11 December, they will have a “small army” of volunteers wrap each individual item and classify them by age and gender.

After that, they will then gather contact details of the families in need of the presents and subsequently deliver them in mid-December.





Current drop-off points include Quay Watermen’s, CQ Labour Club, Quay Stores Richmond Road, GT’s Bar & Grill, Wepre Park Café and Roxy’s Salon.

Mike, who named the project after his place of residence Connah’s Quay, says he came up with the idea after speaking with his wife about what they were going to buy each other this Christmas.

He said: “My wife and I were talking about Christmas a couple of weeks ago – what size turkey to get, what we were going to buy each other, when we were putting the tree and lights up and all that stuff.

“It suddenly dawned on me – what are families going to do with those awkward questions from their kids when the mum or dad may have lost their job, had their income slashed because of COVID or were generally in need of help irrespective of COVID?

“I felt a bit guilty really – I’ve stayed in full time employment as a Civil Servant and my wife has also been lucky as she was furloughed for a couple of months, but her employer paid her full salary.

“So, I just wanted to say how grateful I was to those less fortunate and to try and help some families out.

“Christmas must be a very stressful time for those families who have fallen on hard times through no fault of their own, so if I can help some of those families and take a bit of their stress away then that would be a great result.”

Mike advertised the idea on Facebook, getting a particularly good response from the ‘Connah’s Quay Group’, as well as creating a WhatsApp chat for those interested, which currently has 13 members.

Drop-off points are almost set up ready for the presents to come in and the team are undergoing a last-minute prep taking in presents at their homes – including Mike’s.

He says he hopes it is a success.

“Apart from getting presents to the drop off points it’s a challenge to find out who the really needy families are – but we have a plan for that,” said Mike.

“I know this started a bit late, but with everything that has gone on this year my absolute ambition is to help families who have been hardest hit in 2020.”

To get in touch with Mike regarding the ‘Christmas Gift Drop-Off’ contact his email – mike_lewis1@talk21.com.

By Jordan Adams