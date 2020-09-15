Children and staff isolate after confirmed coronavirus case at third Flintshire Primary School

A third Flintshire primary school has taken action after a confirmed coronavirus case.

Pupils in a specific Year 5 and 6 pod and staff identified as close contacts of the confirmed case at Saltney Wood Memorial Primary School are now self-isolating for 14 days.

Pupils in year 3 at Ewloe Green Primary School are self-isolating for 14 days after a confirmed coronavirus case.

On Monday it was confirmed that pupils in year 4 and staff identified to have had close contacts of a confirmed case at St John the Baptist VA School in Penymynydd are self-isolating for two weeks.





A Flintshire council spokesperson said:

“The County Council has been informed of and is advising on a confirmed case of Covid-19 at Saltney Wood Memorial Primary School.

The school has followed all the appropriate protocols and engaged with the NHS Test, Trace and Protect (TTP) Team and the Council’s Environmental Health Team.

Pupils and staff identified as close contacts of the confirmed case have been informed and are now self-isolating for 14 days in line with national guidance.

This advice relates only to a specific pod of Year 5 & 6 pupils at the current time.

The school remains open and it is not necessary for any other child to self-isolate, stay away from school or to be tested, unless they are advised to do so by the TTP team or if they develop symptoms of Covid-19.”