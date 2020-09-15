Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 15th Sep 2020

Updated: Tue 15th Sep

Children and staff isolate after confirmed coronavirus case at third Flintshire Primary School

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

A third Flintshire primary school has taken action after a confirmed coronavirus case.

Pupils in a specific Year 5 and 6 pod and staff identified as close contacts of the confirmed case at Saltney Wood Memorial Primary School are now self-isolating for 14 days.

Pupils in year 3 at Ewloe Green Primary School are self-isolating for 14 days after a confirmed coronavirus case.

On Monday it was confirmed that pupils in year 4 and staff identified to have had close contacts of a confirmed case at St John the Baptist VA School in Penymynydd are self-isolating for two weeks.


A Flintshire council spokesperson said:

“The County Council has been informed of and is advising on a confirmed case of Covid-19 at Saltney Wood Memorial Primary School.

The school has followed all the appropriate protocols and engaged with the NHS Test, Trace and Protect (TTP) Team and the Council’s Environmental Health Team.

Pupils and staff identified as close contacts of the confirmed case have been informed and are now self-isolating for 14 days in line with national guidance.

This advice relates only to a specific pod of Year 5 & 6 pupils at the current time.

The school remains open and it is not necessary for any other child to self-isolate, stay away from school or to be tested, unless they are advised to do so by the TTP team or if they develop symptoms of Covid-19.”

Parents are encouraged to remain calm but vigilant and not send their child to school if they are unwell. If a parent believes their child is showing symptoms of Covid-19 they should book a test by going to https://gov.wales/apply-coronavirus-covid-19-test



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Get notified about
news from across North Wales

LATEST NEWS...

Police and bank branch staff in North Wales stop over £111,000 of fraud in first half of 2020

News

Clear face masks to be trialled in north Wales hospitals to support people with hearing loss

News

Teenager dies after collision on A55 near St Asaph

News

Welsh Gov’s ‘Winter Protection Plan’ will give update on unused temporary field hospitals

News

Minor injuries after cyclist and car collide on A5104 in Penymynydd this morning

News

Children and staff isolate after confirmed coronavirus case at second Flintshire Primary School

News

Disastrous Public Health Wales data breach highlights need for urgent reforms, says social care leader

News

Airbus: “Unlikely that voluntary departures will be enough” says Chief Executive Guillaume Faury

News

Tougher sentences for those who assault emergency workers

News





Read 407,507 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn