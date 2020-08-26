Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 26th Aug 2020

Updated: Wed 26th Aug

Child injured following collision with car in Saltney – Driver arrested after providing ‘positive drugs sample’

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Police have said a young child was injured in Saltney last week following a road traffic collision.

South Flintshire Police issued an update on their Facebook page today about the incident which happened last Thursday.

The collision took place on Victoria Road, a man was arrested, police say he is “currently under investigation” after he provided a “positive drugs sample.”

A South Flintshire Police team spokesperson said: “On the morning of 20/08/20 a male was arrested and is currently under investigation following an RTC whereby a young child was injured on Victoria Road in Saltney.


The male has been released under investigation after providing a positive drugs sample and enquiries are ongoing.”

If you have any information about the incident, it can be passed to police direct via the web live chat http://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx or by phoning 101 quoting reference 2000050024.

If you would rather remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

On the morning of 20/08/20 a male was arrested and is currently under investigation following an RTC whereby a young…

Posted by HGC De Sir Fflint / NWP South Flintshire on Wednesday, August 26, 2020



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Get notified about
news from across North Wales

LATEST NEWS...

Man sentenced for causing death by careless driving in Flintshire

News

Welsh firms call on UK Government to extend Eat Out to Help Out for another month

News

Tip Top Productions theatre company set to take part in Welsh Gov outdoor performance trial at Theatr Clwyd

News

Keep Wales Tidy’s Local Places for Nature scheme: Time running out for communities to apply for free garden packs

News

Flintshire trailer maker seeing spike in demand from growing number entrepreneurs during pandemic

News

Flintshire Scout Leader gears up for 122 mile walk to raise money for youngsters off road wheelchair

News

Wellbeing counsellor gives advice to children and parents on their mental health in September return, saying: “It would be strange to NOT feel anxious or concerned”

News

Union reacts positively to Welsh Government pledge to ‘top up’ wages of care workers if they have to self isolate

News

Patients in North Wales waiting more than a year for treatment after being referred rises over 430% in 12 months

News





Read 475,251 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn