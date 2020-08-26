Child injured following collision with car in Saltney – Driver arrested after providing ‘positive drugs sample’

Police have said a young child was injured in Saltney last week following a road traffic collision.

South Flintshire Police issued an update on their Facebook page today about the incident which happened last Thursday.

The collision took place on Victoria Road, a man was arrested, police say he is “currently under investigation” after he provided a “positive drugs sample.”

A South Flintshire Police team spokesperson said: “On the morning of 20/08/20 a male was arrested and is currently under investigation following an RTC whereby a young child was injured on Victoria Road in Saltney.



