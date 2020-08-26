Child injured following collision with car in Saltney – Driver arrested after providing ‘positive drugs sample’
Police have said a young child was injured in Saltney last week following a road traffic collision.
South Flintshire Police issued an update on their Facebook page today about the incident which happened last Thursday.
The collision took place on Victoria Road, a man was arrested, police say he is “currently under investigation” after he provided a “positive drugs sample.”
A South Flintshire Police team spokesperson said: “On the morning of 20/08/20 a male was arrested and is currently under investigation following an RTC whereby a young child was injured on Victoria Road in Saltney.
If you have any information about the incident, it can be passed to police direct via the web live chat http://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx or by phoning 101 quoting reference 2000050024.
If you would rather remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Posted by HGC De Sir Fflint / NWP South Flintshire on Wednesday, August 26, 2020
