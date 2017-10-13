Chico’s is looking to end a seven-month wait for new forever home following his ‘amazing recovery’

A dog with a broken leg, untreated infected wounds and in a poor bodily condition has enjoyed an “amazing recovery” and is looking to end a seven-month search for a new forever home to complete the transformation.
Chico, a Saluki crossbreed, was signed into the care of the RSPCA, having been found by the charity in a deeply sorry state.
He was unable to bear weight on an injured front leg, was covered in open wounds and his ribs, spine and hip bones were clearly visible.
Fortunately, after a long period of rehabilitation with the RSPCA, Chico has enjoyed a strong recovery – and is now searching for loving new owners, out of the RSPCA’s Bryn-Y-Maen Animal Centre at Upper Colwyn Bay.
Staff have worked patiently with Chico to build his confidence and trust after the extent of his injuries, and his “bright personality” has shone through as a result.
One-year-old Chico is a gentle dog, who would benefit most from a quieter home the RSPCA say, he has been available for re-homing since March.
Chris Butler, from Bryn-Y-Maen, said:
“Chico clearly had a really difficult start to life, but has enjoyed an amazing recovery in RSPCA care, and now needs to find the perfect forever home to complete this journey.
His bright personality has shone through while in our care – and Chico is a huge hit with staff at the Centre. He’s a gentle dog, who’d enjoy a quiet home, but could live with children of secondary school age, and potentially another dog.
Chico knows lots of commands, and would make an amazing companion.
We’d urge anyone interested in meeting this beautiful dog to contact the Bryn-Y-Maen Animal Centre.
We’re open every day except Wednesday, and would love this Saluki crossbreed to join the growing list of pets we have found new loving homes for this year.”
If you wish to help the RSPCA, you can donate to us online. We are a charity and rely on public donations.