Chico’s is looking to end a seven-month wait for new forever home following his ‘amazing recovery’

A dog with a broken leg, untreated infected wounds and in a poor bodily condition has enjoyed an “amazing recovery” and is looking to end a seven-month search for a new forever home to complete the transformation.

Chico, a Saluki crossbreed, was signed into the care of the RSPCA, having been found by the charity in a deeply sorry state.

He was unable to bear weight on an injured front leg, was covered in open wounds and his ribs, spine and hip bones were clearly visible.

Fortunately, after a long period of rehabilitation with the RSPCA, Chico has enjoyed a strong recovery – and is now searching for loving new owners, out of the RSPCA’s Bryn-Y-Maen Animal Centre at Upper Colwyn Bay.

Staff have worked patiently with Chico to build his confidence and trust after the extent of his injuries, and his “bright personality” has shone through as a result.