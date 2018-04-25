Chester’s Storyhouse makes it through to final of BBC’s People’s Choice – Building of the Decade

Storyhouse in Chester has made it through to the grand final of BBC People’s Choice – Building of the Decade.

BBC North West Tonight asked its viewers to vote for their favourite modern building constructed in the last 10-years.

The Grandstand at Aintree Racecourse won the coveted title back in 2008, when the competition was first held.

25 unique eye-catching buildings were shortlisted for the title, five nominations from each of BBC North West Tonight’s five regions – Cheshire and north Derbyshire, Merseyside, Manchester, Cumbria and the Isle of Man and Lancashire.

Storyhouse was up against Planet Pavilion Joddrell Bank, the Mersey Gateway, Buxton Natural Mineral Water Factory and Time Square Multi-storey Car Park in Warrington.

The restored 1930s Odeon building in the heart of Chester houses an 800-seat auditorium, a 150-seat studio theatre, a restaurant and two bars plus a 100-seat boutique, independent cinema costing £37m.

The winner of the overall region will be announced at the Insider North West Property Awards in May.

Andrew Bentley, CEO of Storyhouse said:

‘We are thrilled to have won the category and to go on to represent the region at the grand final in May. It’s truly heart-warming that the public voted for Storyhouse, and is testament to the impact the building is having on the community.Thank you to everyone who took the time to vote.’

Simon Erridge, Director, Architects Bennetts Associates who designed the building said, “Storyhouse is the first of its kind – completely integrating library, cinema and theatre in the one building.

It was a big challenge to design, so we are absolutely thrilled that it has achieved such incredible popularity after only one year. We wanted our design to help people engage with culture of all kinds in a seamless and welcoming way. To do this we placed bold, contemporary architecture alongside the much-loved Odeon, and created an immense variety of characterful spaces inside, which people can freely occupy throughout the day and into the evening.”