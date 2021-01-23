Chester’s New Market launches trader recruitment drive

Applications from businesses looking to trade at Chester’s new indoor market are now being taken, currently under construction and due to open in summer 2022.

Chester Market is beginning an exciting new chapter in its history with a move to a new purpose-built indoor market hall at the heart of the Northgate development, a short distance from its current home in the Forum Shopping Centre.

The vision for the new market is to be a ‘modern traditional market’ to build on the rejuvenation of the existing market and amplify the experience with more traders, more variety and more space to enjoy it all. Applications are welcomed from any produce, goods, food or beverage traders.

All the current market’s existing traders are being actively encouraged and supported to apply and make the transition to the new market. Details of how to apply and receive the application pack are available on the New Chester Market website.





The closing date for applications is 31st March 2021, however early applications are encouraged as demand for stalls is expected to be high.

Anyone wishing to discuss further this opportunity should contact the market letting agents Barker Proudlove: jessica@barkerproudlove.co.uk

A trader selection panel will review each application using an equitable scoring process and may invite short-listed applicants for interview before making their final selection.

Also published for the first time are new visualisations of how the market’s interior design is progressing, showing the current work in progress for the entrance area and the central atrium food and beverage seating area, more images will be shared as the designs are finalised.

Feedback is welcomed at: NewChesterMarket@cheshirewestandchester.gov.uk.

Leader of Cheshire West and Chester Council, Louise Gittins said: “We are busy building a fantastic new market for Chester, but a market is nothing without its traders so we are reaching out to any existing or aspiring traders and entrepreneurs, challenging them to demonstrate to us why they should be part of our ambitious plans for the new market.

Despite the pandemic, we are seeing strong demand for stalls in the current market which bodes well for the future as we bounce back towards a brighter future.”

Councillor Stuart Parker, Conservative Group Member of the Northgate Members Working Group, said: “I am looking forward with eager anticipation to the opening of the new market; and to welcoming both new and existing traders to join us in making the new market a thriving hub of trade and community use, serving both residents and visitors for many years to come.”