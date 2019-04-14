Chester Storyhouse wants trainee actors for its Grosvenor Park open air theatre

Storyhouse Chester is searching for trainee actors to perform in Grosvenor Park open air theatre productions this summer.

Storyhouse is supporting performers and emerging talent by creating “meaningful opportunities” for local performers to move into a career in the arts.

The award-winning theatre is looking to recruit four trainee actors aged 18 to 50 to work in its professional acting ensemble.

Performers will take roles in unique productions of Twelfth Night and Henry V performing at Grosvenor Park open air theatre.

Storyhouse wants both male and female performers who are looking to further or start their training as actors.

The performers will be paid trainees, and receive mentoring and support from the Storyhouse team throughout their contract.

A Storyhouse spokesperson said:

“This opportunity is not for professional actors who have already completed training.

We need four performers. Two each for Twelfth Night and Henry V.

We are looking for people who are smart, imaginative and resourceful.

You must feel comfortable working with the text and have a strong vocal quality to deliver it.

Music and magic skills are a bonus but not essential, but we are looking for a confident singer and movers.

This brilliant opportunity requires committed and passionate young actors, with stamina and real talent.”

Trainee Actor Brief

Aged 18 to 50 – (You can be 17 years old now but must be 18 by 13 May 2019)

You must live within 25 miles of Chester

You must have an enjoyment of music and movement

You should be interested in working with the text

Must be available for one of the audition dates/times (below)

You must be available for ALL performances on Henry V/Twelfth Night

You must be available to work 24 hours per week between Monday 13 May and Saturday 29 May (The rehearsal schedule will be confirmed with your availability in mind but we do rehearse Monday to Saturday)

You must be be fully available from Tuesday 2 July to Sunday 7 July for Twelfth NightTech Week or Tuesday 23 July to Sunday 28 July for Henry V Tech Week.

Audition date: Tuesday 23rd April

Audition group 1: 2pm-5pm

Audition group 2: 6pm-9pm

“The auditions will be a group based workshop led by Loveday Ingram (director of Henry V) and Alex Clifton, Storyhouse’s artistic director.

There will be some group singing, movement and acting within the 3 hour session.

We will audition for both shows at the same time but feel free to state if you are more interested in either show (this could be due to your date availability) on the application form.”

To apply

Email helen@storyhouse.com for an application form and audition slot.

Storyhouse welcomes all applications from people within the community and we would particularly welcome applications from BAME and disabled applicants.