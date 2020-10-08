Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 8th Oct 2020

Updated: Thu 8th Oct

Chester Storyhouse situation “steadily worse” as they wait for UK government support

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Storyhouse say their financial situation has become “steadily worse” as they continue to wait for news on UK governmental support regarding the theatre industry.

Local lockdowns across the UK will now have an impact on Chester’s Storyhouse, who have decided to step up their ‘Save Storyhouse’ campaign to help raise awareness for their perilous position.

They have requested over £700k from the UK government’s delayed ‘Cultural Recovery Fund’ and says its immediate future relies heavily on receiving said support.

CEO Andrew Bentley says the organisation can still come through but not without significant support.


He said: “I’ve been so overwhelmingly proud of what we have achieved since lockdown in March. We were the first theatre, first library and first cinema in the UK to re-open and now we are one of only a small handful of venues to put on a Christmas show.

“Staying open when so many others are closed is a really hard position to be in, especially in this current climate, but we are in a fight for survival and this is how we fight. We are open simply to preserve jobs and to serve our community, it’s all we can do, and the least we should do.

“The situation however could not be more serious for us than it is right now, with two thirds of the country’s theatres still could be out of business by Christmas. We need to get through this period successfully if we are to avoid that fate.”

Storyhouse’s Artistic Director Alex Clifton has written and is directing ‘A Christmas Carol’ which will run from 7 November until 18 January.

Audiences are limited to 180 per performance, compared to the 480 allowed normally, and they will be spaced out during the show which will run without an interval.

The venue is also introducing a new service for customers to order drinks from their seats as well as in advance.

“We would hope that everyone will buy a ticket for Christmas as we go full steam ahead with preparations for ‘A Christmas Carol’, it really is the best way to help us right now,” Bentley said.

“The show must go on – we’ll take any lockdowns and circuit breakers in our stride and will do our best to ensure that everyone gets to see the show, so customers can buy with confidence.

“We’re making all the usual preparations for a wonderful family Christmas.

“We’ll find a way of making sure Christmas happens in Chester, come hellish lockdown or high water.”

Find out more at Storyhouse.com



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Flintshire councillors asked to support extending public orders to tackle dog fouling and drinking in

News

“Now more than ever we need people to think carefully about where to seek advice to avoid extra pressure on the NHS this winter”

News

Over half of Coleg Cambria’s business students earn first-class qualification

News

Welsh Government issues advice on Remembrance activity for this November

News

Phishing emails are being sent out claiming to be from HM Courts & Tribunals Service

News

Community pharmacies across Wales seeing as increase in flu vaccination uptake

News

North Wales health board to remain in special measures reveals health minister

News

‘Time for Betsi to go’: MS calls for North Wales health board to be scrapped as special measures set to continue

News

Coastguard and Lifeboat called out after lorry driver on A494 bridge spots upturned boat in River Dee

News





Read 588,977 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn