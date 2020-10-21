Chester council leader asks Boris Johnson for’ Unique Package of Support’ for city tourism and hospitality businesses

The Leader of Cheshire West and Chester Council CWaC) has called on the Prime Minister for extra support to help businesses and workers in Chester’s tourism and hospitality sector.

Cllr Louise Gittins has written to Boris Johnson calling after Chester was placed into Tier 2 status (High) which means the hospitality sector gets little support.

Chester is now are among a number regions that are now in the High Risk group, meaning people from multiple households are not be allowed to mix in venues such as pubs, restaurants and bars.

Businesses in the Medium and High Risk tiers announced by the Prime Minister earlier this week are in no man’s land, hospitality trade bodies say.





Without the benefit of furlough and government disruption grants, they will be under pressure to trade with an impossibly low level of custom, forcing them to make large sections of their staff redundant and to close their doors, potentially for ever.

Normally attracting 14 million tourists and visitors a year, and supporting 10,000 jobs, the geographical position of Chester “is having a uniquely detrimental effect on businesses in the city.” CWaC has said.

A Cheshire West and Chester Council spokesperson said: “The Council has already written to Government in a letter to Helen Whately MP on 14th October, the Minister of State (Minister for Care) referring to the borough’s being placed within tier 2 of COVID-19 restrictions.”

“The Council has recently met and listened to concerns from the Chester business community. Businesses in the city of Chester rely on custom from people travelling over from North Wales and the Liverpool city region, in addition to customers from Cheshire West.”

“The business community in Chester have reported that the latest restrictions are, consequently, having a detrimental effect on the businesses there, which is in a unique geographical location, adversely affected at this time by its neighbouring areas having stricter COVID-19 lockdown restrictions.”

“With the centre of Chester just 2 miles from the Welsh border, and a 20-minute journey from the Liverpool City Region, the cumulative impact of Tier 2 measures is devastating Chester’s local hospitality industry. ”

“Without any obvious comparator anywhere else in the UK, the Council is now appealing for a unique package of support for the city’s tourism and hospitality businesses, or a bespoke city deal.”

[Feature Image: https://www.victorias-vintage.co.uk/]