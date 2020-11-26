Deeside.com > News

Cheshire to be placed under new Tier 2 Covid restrictions – Wales likely to see tougher measures announced

Neighbouring Chester and Cheshire West will be placed under the second highest level of a new tiered system of coronavirus restrictions in England.

Cheshire will be placed into Tier 2 as will the Liverpool City Region which includes Wirral.

The new tier system will come into play when the national four week lockdown in England ends on December 2.

Most of England will be under Tier 2 or 3 while the Isles of Scilly and Isle of Wight are in Tier 1


While these new tiered restrictions are for England only, tougher measures are expected to be announced in Wales.

The Welsh Government cabinet “is meeting this afternoon to decide what system to choose, likely to be similar to England’s Tier 3.” According to ITV’s Adrian Masters, any decision will be announced next week the Cardiff based political editor tweeted:

In Tier 2, hospitality settings that serve alcohol must close, unless operating as restaurants. Hospitality venues can only serve alcohol with substantial meals.

The UK government says: “Case rates are continuing to decline across Warrington and Cheshire, with a 27.4% fall to 209 people per 100,000, in line with Liverpool City Region.

However, case rates in those over 60 remain high (175/100,000) though falling. Positivity is 8.1%. Warrington and Halton Teaching Hospitals NHS foundation Trust has 150 inpatients with Covid-19.”

Greater Manchester will enter Tier 3 – all hospitality will close except for delivery, drive-through and takeaway, hotels and other accommodation providers must close and indoor entertainment venues such as cinemas, theatres and bowling allies must also close.

Elite sport will be played without spectators. Organised outdoor sport can resume, but the Government will advise against higher risk contact sports.

The regulations will require the UK government to review the allocations every 14 days, with the first review complete by the end of 16 December.

England’s health minister Matt Hancock said:

“These are not easy decisions, but they have been made according to the best clinical advice, and the criteria that we set out in the Covid-19 Winter Plan.”

“We have been able to announce UK-wide arrangements for Christmas, allowing friends and loved ones to reunite, and form a Christmas bubble of three households for five days over the Christmas period.”

“We have increased funding through our Contain Outbreak Management Fund, which will provide monthly payments to local authorities facing higher restrictions.”

“We are also launching a major community testing programme, honing in on the areas with the greatest rate of infection.”



