Cheshire based surgeon sentenced for downloading thousands of child abuse images

A surgeon from Cheshire who works at the Royal Stoke Hospital has been sentenced for downloading, making and viewing thousands of child abuse images.

Cristian Bogdan was arrested at home in December 2017 by officers from Cheshire Police’s Paedophile and Cyber Investigation Team.

The 42-year-old cardio thoracic surgeon pleaded guilty to the offences at Chester Crown Court in April and sentenced today – June 31.

Bogdan was given a 12-month jail term, suspended for two years, he must also undergo 35 hours of rehabilitation and do 150 hours of unpaid work in the community.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) says it built a strong case against Bogdan, who is married and lived in Congleton, “leaving him with no option but to plead guilty.”

The CPS authorised the charges based on a total of 13,096 still pictures and two videos depicting child sexual abuse. Computers at his home also contained 9742 child sex abuse cartoons.

[Picture credit: University Hospital of North Midlands NHS Trust]

He was charged with three counts of making indecent images of children, one count of possessing indecent photographs of children and one count of possessing prohibited images of children. He pleaded guilty to all charges at a Pre-Trial Preparation Hearing (PTPH) at Chester Crown Court.

Bogdan was arrested on 1 December 2017 at his home by officers from Cheshire Police’s Paedophile and Cyber Investigation Team. In a search of his home, officers found several devices storing thousands of child abuse images. Further investigation proved that he had actively searched for the images.

Initially Bogdan made no comment but on 9 January 2019 he went to Macclesfield Police Station with a prepared statement admitting downloading, viewing and searching for indecent images of children.

The court today also imposed a detailed Sexual Harm Prevention Order for 10 years which states that Bogdan must not acquire a computer unless he tells the police first and gives them the make and serial number.

The device must also have the capacity to retain the history of internet use and Bogdan must not try and wipe that history.

If he uses a computer at work or elsewhere he must again tell the police first and, again, he must not store anything unless he tells the police first and he must not wipe the internet use history.

The court also ordered that the computers and devices owned by Bogdan be seized and destroyed.

Damion Lloyd, for the CPS, said: “At work Bogdan held down a difficult and respected job. At home he was searching for and downloading thousands of images of children being sexually abused.

“In interview he tried to downplay the amount of images he had, claiming he had downloaded them in bulk and deleted most of them, but it was clear that he was continually actively seeking out these images of abuse.

“He had no previous convictions and had a responsible job yet he risked all of that in the pursuit of these crimes. Sexual abuse has a dreadful impact on victims and the sexual abuse of children can affect them for the rest of their lives.

“To view the images of this abuse and to make such images is a crime and the Crown Prosecution Service, working with the police, will do all we can to bring the perpetrators to justice.”

The Hospital moved to reassure the public Bogdan had no contact with children through his work.

Dr John Oxtoby, Royal Stoke’s medical director, said: “We took immediate action as soon as Cheshire Police made us aware of serious concerns with Mr Bogdan.

Mr Bogdan is currently excluded from the trust and is subject to a GMC suspension and on-going proceedings.

Mr Bogdan was a surgeon whose work involved the care of adults and had no contact with children.

The Trust would like to emphasise that there are no reasons for patients to be concerned.

However, if patients want to raise a concern they should contact the Patient Advice and Liaison Team.”