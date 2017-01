IN AID OF ALDER HEY CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL, Charity Tribute Night with Gary Barlow and Cher at THE NAVY CLUB, CONNAHS QUAY, DEESIDE, FLINTSHIRE.

TICKETS ARE ON SALE NOW FROM THE CLUB, £7.00 per ticket plus buffet, A raffle and auction will be held too. Please share this post to start selling the tickets,

If you want to order some tickets ring 07785312655, or go to the club to buy and collect tickets.