Changes to face coverings policy in schools and colleges in Wales

The Welsh Government has updated its operational guidance on the use of face coverings in secondary schools and colleges.

The guidance now states that face coverings should be worn:

The move follows the publication of SAGE evidence and a recent TAG report.

Education Minister Kirsty Williams said:

It is vital that young people, parents, adults and the workforce feel confident that all measures are being taken to ensure the educational environments are as safe as possible.

We have been clear that we will keep every policy under review and will continue to follow scientific advice.

The policy we are announcing today does just that.

The new guidance is simple to follow, easier to administer and ensures that there is a consistent policy across Wales.

We have already announced funding of £2.3m to support the purchasing of face coverings in secondary schools and colleges.

Social distancing and washing hands remain the most important measures that everyone in Wales must continue to take.

Wearing face coverings can complement these measures, ensuring we are doing everything we can to keep ourselves and others safe.

Everyone in Wales has an important part to play in helping to prevent the spread of coronavirus and keep each other safe.

This includes staying out of each other’s homes, except in very limited circumstances, limiting how many different people we meet, maintaining social distancing and washing hands regularly”.

We will be working with schools and colleges to help reinforce the messages to pupils, parents and staff on the importance of taking responsibility to help save lives and protect our NHS”.

The Welsh Government’s policy for face coverings in classrooms remains the same.

In classrooms where contact groups exist and other control measures are in place, the marginal benefit that may be gained by the use of face coverings has to be balanced with the likely negative impact on the learning experience, including hearing and social communication.

Prevention should be the primary aim of all control measures and experience to date suggests that prevention measures have been well understood and widely implemented across our schools and colleges.