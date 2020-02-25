News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

CCTV images released of man police would like to speak to following criminal damage at Chester Magistrates Court

Published: Tuesday, Feb 25th, 2020
Police investigating criminal damage outside a court in Chester have released CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to.

Damage was caused to the entrance door of Chester Magistrates Court sometime between 6pm on Friday 14 February and 8.45am on Saturday 15 February.

The door was punched and the window was smashed.

Enquiries in relation to the damage are ongoing and officers are urging anyone who believes they may know the identity of the man in the CCTV images to get in touch. 

PC Jo Potts, from Chester Local Policing Unit, said: “We have been following a number of enquiries to establish how the damage was caused.

“I am urging anyone who may recognise the man in the CCTV images or have any information to get in touch with us.

“I would also appeal directly to the person in the image to contact police.”

If you think you recognise him please call Cheshire Police on 101 quoting IML 637723 or through the website https://www.cheshire.police.uk/ 

Information can also be provided anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or visiting their website crimestoppers-uk.org/

