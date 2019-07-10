News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

CCTV image released after burglary in Chester mosque

Published: Wednesday, Jul 10th, 2019
Police have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to in connection with a burglary at a mosque in Chester.

The incident happened at the Shah Jalal Mosque and Islamic Centre, on Clifton Drive, Blacon, at approximately 00.35am on Tuesday 18 June.

The man entered the mosque and searched the premises before damaging a lock and cupboard before leaving empty handed.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cheshire Police on 101, quoting incident number IML 432303. Information can also be provided online via https://www.cheshire.police.uk/contact/general-enquiries/  

Or you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

