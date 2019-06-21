CCTV cameras finally installed in Shotton to tackle fly-tipping issues

CCTV cameras have finally been installed in a Flintshire town which has been blighted by fly-tipping.

Community leaders in Shotton have long been lobbying for cameras to be put up in hot spot areas after highlighting the large number of rubbish bags dumped in residential areas.

Flintshire Council previously expressed its commitment to tackling the problem.

However, delays were experienced because of the requirement to comply with new data regulations.

Those issues are now said to have been resolved and the first camera has been put up in the back entry of Henrietta Street and Butler Street in the town, with more expected to follow soon.

Councillors have praised the introduction of the cameras, which can be moved depending on where offences are taking place.

Cllr David Evans said: “I have spent a considerable amount of time pushing our council’s Streetscene department to deal with the problems of side waste, fly tipping and general waste in some of our streets in Shotton.

“This issue, which affects some areas worse than others, has become a major problem and a blight on some of our residential areas and we have been trying our best to deal with the problem.

“However, there are still some residents who continue to dump their waste without any regard for others and we have now had to bring in CCTV cameras which will be positioned in areas known to have the greatest problems.

“The last few months talking with residents and providing literature, new bins and bags has helped improve the situation.

“As a last resort, the introduction of CCTV cameras will now deter and hopefully capture and prosecute those that choose to ignore the good work that everyone else is doing.”

The council receives around 1,000 reports of fly-tipping across the county every year.

In a letter to residents, it said the vast majority are small scale offences, but pledged to investigate every incident.

Anyone found to have dumped waste will either be issued with a £200 fine or could end up appearing in court.

Cllr Sean Bibby said a minority of people living in the town were to blame for the issue and expressed his hope that the cameras will put a stop to it.

He said: “I am very pleased to see CCTV cameras finally being installed in fly tipping hot spots in Shotton.

“I would like to thank officers at Streetscene and the enforcement team on this, especially as there has been some frustrating issues around data protection and GDPR legislation, which thankfully have been now resolved.

“I hope this will deter and aid in catching those who show such callous disregard for the cleanliness and wellbeing of our community.”

By Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).