CCTV cameras could be installed at Mold’s history Bailey Hill site over anti-social behaviour concerns

CCTV cameras could be installed at the site of an early medieval castle in Flintshire amid concerns about anti-social behaviour.

Bailey Hill in Mold is currently being redeveloped as part of a major transformation project designed to attract tourists.

Work to improve the site of the Norman motte and bailey castle, which was built in about 1100, started in February after almost £1m of funding was unlocked from The Heritage Lottery Fund.

The original plans to refurbish the historic town park were approved by Flintshire Council in 2018, including the creation of an open air performance area and redevelopment of the custodian’s cottage into a community facility.





A further application has now been put forward for two CCTV camera columns to be put up to improve security.

In a planning statement, architects acting on behalf of Mold Town Council said: “The CCTV cameras will assist in protecting the significant multi funded improvement and restoration work currently being undertaken to improve Bailey Hill.

“The works currently being undertaken on site have received planning consent.

“The CCTV columns did not form part of the consented application for the improvement works, as CCTV was not part of the original project brief.

“Since the time of the original application the steering group has concerns regarding anti-social behaviour within the park, and have raised funds for CCTV cameras within the park.”

The cameras would be monitored by the town council, which is part of a steering group overseeing the works alongside Flintshire Council and the Friends of Bailey Hill.

The whole park is designated as a scheduled ancient monument and is located at the heart of the historic town, with some of the oldest buildings in Mold surrounding it.

Archaeologists working at the site have uncovered a number of finds as part of the recent work, including the foundations of a large masonry wall on the edge of the inner bailey.

Comments on the application for CCTV cameras are currently being invited via the local authority’s website with a decision expected at a later date.

Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).