"This has been the hardest week of our lives"

Carl Sargeant’s son says family have been “overwhelmed by the support” they have received

Jack Sargeant has issued a statement on behalf of his family thanking people for the support they have received since the tragic death of his Dad Carl Sargeant last week.

The statement says:

“My mum Bernie, my sister Lucy and I have been overwhelmed by the support we have received since Dad’s tragic death last Tuesday.

“This has been the hardest week of our lives. It’s difficult to imagine how we would have coped without the support of other family members, the Connah’s Quay community and Dad’s friends from across Wales.

We have had so many messages of support from people who had met Dad once or those who had never met him at all but knew from others what a kind, caring and genuine man he was.

Knowing how much Dad was loved has helped us bear the pain.

“For us to be in the National Assembly yesterday – to hear for ourselves the heartfelt tributes from his friends and colleagues in Cardiff – was also a very moving experience.

“We will always cherish the kindness extended to us during this time by friends and strangers like. As a family, we would like to say “thank you” from the bottom of our hearts.”