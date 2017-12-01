Carl Sargeant – “a celebration of his life”

Carl Sargeant’s funeral takes place today at St Marks Church in Connah’s Quay.

His family have said the service will be a “Celebration of his life.”

Carl’s son Jack previously said;

“My mum Bernie, sister Lucy and I have decided that day should be a celebration of dad’s life -not a day for mourning.

Everyone who knew dad will understand he wouldn’t want it any other way. He was never one for pomp. He was never one for ‘airs and graces’. That was never his style.

So, we ask that there be no formal suits nor black worn on this day of celebration. We want people to wear something that makes them feel happy and to come and remember dad as he was – kind generous and the life and soul of the party.”

The leader of the Labour party Jeremy Corbyn is expected to join Mr Sargeants family, friends and colleagues today.

Hundreds of people are expected to attend the midday service at St Marks Church in Connah’s Quay, the First Minister of Wales Carwyn Jones won’t be attending out of respect for Mr Sargeant’s family who asked him not to go.

We remember Sarge today and celebrate his life. pic.twitter.com/13c05UXYWE — Leighton Andrews (@LeightonAndrews) December 1, 2017