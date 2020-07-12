Deeside.com > News

Posted: Sun 12th Jul 2020

Updated: Sun 12th Jul

Car Parks full at Loggerheads and Moel Famau as visitors take advantage of eased lockdown measures

Car Parks at Loggerheads and Moel Famau Country Parks have been full to capacity today as visitors took advantage of eased lockdown measures. 

Travel restrictions and the requirement to ‘stay local’ – imposed by the Welsh Government to stop the spread of coronavirus – were lifted on Monday

Car parks at Loggerheads and Moel Famau reopened at the beginning of the week for the first time since the UK went into lockdown in March. 

Loggerheads Facebook page shared a message at around 1pm today (Sunday, 12 July), it said: “All car parks at Loggerheads and Moel Famau are now full.”


Car parks around Snowdonia filled up quickly today, by the afternoon 5 of the 9 car parks in the National Park were reported to be full.

Police urged walkers and climbers heading to the hills and mountains of north Wales to stay safe.

Detective Superintendent Gareth Evans, North Wales Police Search & Rescue Lead said: “Over recent months the majority have complied and stayed away, and we know many are looking forward to returning to our beautiful region to enjoy the outdoors.

However if you do intend on visiting the mountains please ensure you stay safe, be responsible and that you have the correct equipment and clothing.

Park carefully so access to gateways and driveways are clear for emergency access. Leave gates and property as you find them and follow paths but give way to others where it’s narrow.

Please also dispose of your litter responsibly or take it home with you.

Coronavirus remains a real threat. Please remember that our Mountain Rescue Teams are all volunteers, and because of Covid-19, their numbers may be reduced due to many being employed as key workers.”

“Follow the rules, enjoy the region safely and respect local communities.”

Volunteer Coastguard officers from Flint have been out of safety patrols today as visitor numbers around coastal areas increase.

They posted a picture on their Facebook page showing the only access onto the beach blocked with cars.

A spokesperson for the team said: “We get many calls to Talacre Beach every year, including missing children, horse riding accidents, people needing medical attention etc.

PLEASE Don’t Block Emergency Access ( this access is clearly sign posted ) Even for a short time Blocking us could be the difference between someone living or dying.”

 



