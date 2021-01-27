Canadian coffee chain Tim Hortons reveals plans for new drive-thru at Broughton Shopping Park

A Canadian coffee chain has revealed plans to open a drive-thru at a Flintshire retail park.

Tim Hortons has applied to take on the former Carphone Warehouse store at Broughton Shopping Park.

The Toronto-based firm, which is well-known for its range of coffee and doughnuts, began opening stores in the UK in 2017 in locations such as Cardiff, Glasgow and London.

The franchise is now looking to expand further, with the Broughton branch proposed to become its first drive-thru unit in Wales.





Planning agents acting on behalf of Broughton Unit Trust, which runs the retail park, said the development was expected to deliver between 40 to 50 new jobs for the area.

In a statement submitted to Flintshire Council, they said: “The proposals will strengthen and diversify the food and drink refreshment offer at the park, also providing landscaped outside space for customer use and enjoyment.

“The proposals seek to ensure that the existing customers are appropriately served in terms of food and drink provision, improving customer choice and enabling the shopping park to keep pace with similar shopping and leisure destinations across the UK.

“The proposals will create a number of skilled jobs relating to the refreshment and hospitality industry, much needed in the current climate.”

“Such jobs include managerial, baristas, sales staff, administrative and cleaning roles.”

They added: “Enabling the prompt re-occupation of the unit would therefore have a posiive impact on economic growth and local employment, whilst ensuring the continued vitality and viability of Broughton Shopping Park is maintained.

“These factors are considered to be ever more important in the current post-COVID-19 lockdown economic context.”

The Carphone Warehouse decided to close all of its standalone retail stores, including the one in Broughton, early last year.

The company said the move was down to changes in how consumers buy their phones.

The coffee shop proposals for the vacant unit will be considered by the local authority at a later date.

Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).