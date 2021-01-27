Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 27th Jan 2021

Updated: Wed 27th Jan

Canadian coffee chain Tim Hortons reveals plans for new drive-thru at Broughton Shopping Park

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

A Canadian coffee chain has revealed plans to open a drive-thru at a Flintshire retail park.

Tim Hortons has applied to take on the former Carphone Warehouse store at Broughton Shopping Park.

The Toronto-based firm, which is well-known for its range of coffee and doughnuts, began opening stores in the UK in 2017 in locations such as Cardiff, Glasgow and London.

The franchise is now looking to expand further, with the Broughton branch proposed to become its first drive-thru unit in Wales.


Planning agents acting on behalf of Broughton Unit Trust, which runs the retail park, said the development was expected to deliver between 40 to 50 new jobs for the area.

 

In a statement submitted to Flintshire Council, they said: “The proposals will strengthen and diversify the food and drink refreshment offer at the park, also providing landscaped outside space for customer use and enjoyment.

“The proposals seek to ensure that the existing customers are appropriately served in terms of food and drink provision, improving customer choice and enabling the shopping park to keep pace with similar shopping and leisure destinations across the UK.

“The proposals will create a number of skilled jobs relating to the refreshment and hospitality industry, much needed in the current climate.”

“Such jobs include managerial, baristas, sales staff, administrative and cleaning roles.”

They added: “Enabling the prompt re-occupation of the unit would therefore have a posiive impact on economic growth and local employment, whilst ensuring the continued vitality and viability of Broughton Shopping Park is maintained.

“These factors are considered to be ever more important in the current post-COVID-19 lockdown economic context.”

The Carphone Warehouse decided to close all of its standalone retail stores, including the one in Broughton, early last year.

The company said the move was down to changes in how consumers buy their phones.

The coffee shop proposals for the vacant unit will be considered by the local authority at a later date.

Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Natural Resources Wales blasted over a “lacklustre” response to fuel spill which could threaten Talacre wildlife

News

Flintshire based finance firm plans for expansion and jobs growth after North West acquisition

News

Criminals continue to take advantage of coronavirus vaccine roll-out as phishing email reports soar

News

Holocaust Memorial Day – Flintshire Council will observe two-minute silence for ‘pause and reflection’

News

Wales to spend £25 million on digital services across NHS

News

63% of priority groups one and two in North Wales receive first vaccine dose

News

Free five week programme to find the next intake of volunteers at Flintshire Volunteer Centre.

News

Cold weather blamed as Welsh Government fails to hit target of vaccinating 70% of over-80s against Covid-19

News

Deeside Rainbow Hospital: Capacity increased as space runs out at Wrexham Maelor

News





Read 622,408 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn