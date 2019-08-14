Campaigners calling for revival of historic Caergwrle building to stage fancy dress protest

Campaigners calling for a historic community building to be revived are set to stage a fancy dress protest.

The former Temperance tea room in Bridge End, Caergwrle, has stood empty for many years and people living in the village have become concerned about its delapidated appearance.

It once welcomed visitors from as far afield as Merseyside, who were served non-alcoholic beverages after it opened in the early 20th century.

Proposals were lodged last year to bring it back into use by converting it into four flats after a similar scheme was previously withdrawn.

However, community leaders claim progress has been slow and want to put pressure on the property’s owners to make it secure.

[The former Temperance tea room in Bridge End, Caergwrle, has stood empty for many years. Source: Cllr David Healey]

Caergwrle councillor David Healey has now revealed a protest will be held this weekend inspired by the building’s origins, with campaigners invited to attend in period costume.

In a newsletter to villagers, he accused the developers of neglecting the structure and allowing it to become a target for vandalism.

The Labour politician said: “A number of local people have expressed concerns about the derelict building and the hazards which it presents to youths who enter it for nefarious purposes.

“It is one of a significant number of buildings within our community which has stood empty for a long time.

“The building is under a planning application which is making very slow progress.

“The total neglect of this building by its owners shows a complete lack of respect for the local community.

“We now feel that we need to take action to organise a temperance tea party outside the building.

“We hope to persuade the owners that it is irresponsible to leave a building in such a condition and to take action to make it secure.”

The building is one of three in the village associated with the anti-alcohol movement, including the former Queen’s Hotel (Carlton House) on Castle Street and the Workmen’s Hall (Trewynfa) on Derby Road.

The silent protest will be staged outside the old tea room this Sunday at 3pm.

Ahead of the gathering, Cllr Healey has appealed for volunteers who can provide early 20th century attire to come forward.

Campaigners are also aiming to stage their own tea party with tables and chairs.

The owners of the property could not be reached for comment at the time of writing.

By Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).