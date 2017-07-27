Cambria Hosts Prestigious Beauty Therapy Competition

Learners from across the UK competed at Coleg Cambria for a place in the prestigious Worldskills UK final to be held at the NEC Birmingham in November.

Coleg Cambria Deeside recently hosted the Regional Worldskills UK finals for a range of different Beauty Therapy competitions including Media Body, Nail Technologies, Fashion and Photographic, Beauty Body and Beauty Hands and Face over 2 days.

Only the top 8 highest scorers in the country will reach the final following a series of regional competitions.

Coleg Cambria students achieved half of the possible places. Some of the winners include, Emily Watson, 19 from Mold, who was placed 1st in the Beauty Therapy Body competition which entailed giving a facial including evening makeup, red nail polish application to toes, French nail polish application to fingers.

Also achieving 1st place was Karolina WitKowska, 24 from Wrexham who competed in the Beauty Therapy Hands and Face. During the competition she had to perform a range of treatments that demonstrate their skills to a high standard that included facial, make up, manicure and nail art.

Other winners during the two-day competition included Stacy Oldfield, Marilyn Lowrie, Jade MaGarret, Sophie Quirk, Collette Morrison, Sian Ellis and Aleksandra Mazur.

Coleg Cambria’s Deputy Director in Hair & Beauty, Julie Guzzo said:

“It was a pleasure for Coleg Cambria to be able to host this prestigious competition and welcome others from throughout the UK. The students from the college who competed did extremely well and we are very proud of everybody who took part.”

Charlie Smith and Emma Bailey have also recently competed at the UK Hairdressing regional finals held in Manchester where they secured first and second place. Learners from all competitions now face a nervous wait to see if they have qualified in the top 8 to compete in the finals to be held at the NEC in November.