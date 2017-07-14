Calls for Tata Steel bosses to pay back millions pocketed in bonuses at a time company was ‘pleading poverty’

Steel bosses should pay back millions of pounds worth of bonuses after being accused by Plaid Cymru’s North Wales AM Llyr Gruffydd of having ‘one law for the workers and another for the bosses’

The Indian steel firm paid 100 of its top European managers around £25m in so-called ‘loyalty bonuses’.

The “retention” payments were made to high-ranking staff across Tata’s UK and Dutch operations, according to media reports.

Plaid Cymru AM Bethan Jenkins also called on Tata Steel bosses to pay back the the millions pocketed in bonuses and at a time when they were asking thousands of steel workers to accept big pension cuts.

Ms Jenkins, who is also Plaid Cymru’s spokesperson on steel, said that the pay-outs at a time the company was pleading poverty, was an insult to the thousands of workers at Tata Steel in Wales and across the UK. She said;