Call for kids across Flintshire to sign up for Mischief Makers Summer Reading Challenge 2018.

A call has gone out for kids across Flintshire to sign up to read six books this summer as part of Mischief Makers, Summer Reading Challenge 2018.

The Summer Reading Challenge asks 4-11 year olds to borrow and read any six library books over the summer.

The theme for 2018 is Mischief Makers, inspired by the much-loved children’s title Beano, which celebrates its 80th anniversary.

Children will explore a map of Beanotown to find a hidden treasure chest full of pranks and become ultimate mischief makers!

As children read library books for the Summer Reading Challenge, they will receive special stickers, some with mysterious smells.

By adding these stickers to their map, young readers will help Dennis, Gnasher and friends solve clues and discover the treasure, having lots of fun and adventures along the way.

To take part in Mischief Makers, all children need to do is sign up at their nearest library where they will be given a colourful collector’s map of Beanotown to keep a record of their Summer Reading Challenge journey.

Mischief Makers launches in libraries across Flintshire on Saturday and runs until Saturday September 8.

There’s a whole programme of events and activities planned in Aura Libraries for families over the summer to celebrate the Summer Reading Challenge, including art workshops, author visits and animal handling sessions.

Sue Wilkinson, CEO of The Reading Agency said:

“At The Reading Agency, we believe that everything changes when we read and we know from our research how much fun families and children have when taking part in the Challenge. Mischief Makers offers intergenerational appeal and we hope this family friendly, accessible theme will inspire more children than ever to read over the holidays and make use of their local library throughout the summer and beyond.”

Kate Leonard, Libraries Development Manager for Aura Leisure and Libraries Ltd said

“We hope lots of children across Flintshire become Mischief Makers with us this summer and build on the success of last year when 2196 children took part. The Reading Challenge offers a combination of fun, freedom, and creative opportunities for children and their families. It can significantly increase children’s reading levels, range, motivation and confidence. We look forward to seeing you in our libraries this summer”.

The Reading Agency is the leading charity inspiring people of all ages and all backgrounds to read for pleasure and empowerment, it aims is to make reading accessible to everyone.

The Reading Agency is funded by the Arts Council. https://summerreadingchallenge.org.uk

Beano: The Summer Reading Challenge is excited to be working with Beano in their 80th anniversary year. This iconic comic, recently refreshed for a new generation of fans, will bring its unique humour to the Challenge to help us celebrate reading, creativity, friendship and fun! Beano Studios creates hilarious, rebellious entertainment worldwide including, digital content on www.beano.com , TV shows (catch Dennis and Gnasher Unleashed on CBBC) and the legendary comic and No.1 selling annual.