Call for Flintshire residents, charities and community groups to celebrate volunteering

A Flintshire based organisation is calling on residents, charities and community groups to celebrate volunteering.

Volunteers’ Week, a UK-wide and annual festival of volunteering, runs from the 1st to the 7th June, and Flintshire Volunteer Centre is inviting everyone to get involved in the celebrations.

Senior Volunteering Development Officer Debbie Long said “During the pandemic, more people have spent time volunteering, that is, giving their time, for free, to support other people, a cause, or a space, whether as part of a group or organisation, or under their own steam. ”

“Volunteers’ Week offers an opportunity to say ‘thank you’ to existing volunteers and with every individual and third sector group that joins the celebrations, that ‘thank you’ gets louder.”

Flintshire Volunteer Centre wants to hear from:

Existing volunteers about their volunteering experience, why they volunteer, and the benefits it brings. We appreciate that volunteers tend not to shout about their efforts – think of it as a way to encourage others to give it a try.

Anyone, or about any cause or space, that has felt the positive impact of volunteering. Sharing the difference a volunteer has made is a great way of saying “thank you”.

Organisations and groups who offer volunteering opportunities, about the value added by volunteers, and the roles they fulfil.

Companies that offer their employees opportunities to volunteer for any proportion of their normal working hours, and employees that take up the opportunities, about the rewards they enjoy from such an initiative.

Anyone who has ever considered volunteering and wants to know where to start, including the Volunteer Centre’s Supported Volunteering Programme. We’d love you to book onto our virtual Volunteering Information and Recruitment event from 10 – 11:30am on Thursday 3rd June, via our Facebook page @FlintshireVolunteerCentre, or by emailing volunteers@flvc.org.uk.

Please share your stories with us via email volunteers@flvc.org.uk, Facebook @FlintshireVolunterCentre, Twitter @FLVCVolCentre, or by calling 01352 744000.

Get ready to join in the celebrations by following us on social media, and, from 1st June, contribute by including #FLVCVolWeek in your posts.

Flintshire Volunteer Centre is part of Flintshire Local Voluntary Council (FLVC), the organisation that champions voluntary and community action throughout the county. FLVC offers support to all local charitable, voluntary and community groups and organisations with governance, funding, volunteering, and engaging with and influencing the agendas that matter to them.