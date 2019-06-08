News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Cabinet committee dedicated to North Wales hosts first meeting

Published: Saturday, Jun 8th, 2019
The first meeting of the Welsh Government’s Cabinet Committee dedicated to North Wales has taken place in Llandudno Junction.

Minister for Economy and Transport, Ken Skates, who is also the Minister for North Wales, chaired yesterday’s committee – which has a remit to consider any matter relevant to the social, cultural and economic wellbeing of the region.

It will make recommendations and report to the full Cabinet, which has already met in North Wales this year.

Ken Skates said: “The Cabinet Committee on North Wales allows us to focus in detail on issues affecting the region. We discussed a number of issues at the inaugural meeting including the North Wales Growth deal, cross-border issues and the wider economic plan.

“As the First Minister had made clear one of his priorities is to ensure North Wales has a strong voice in government and in the Cabinet so we have a strong focus on the region and its future.

“The establishment of this committee is part of that effort, and I’m pleased to have chaired this first meeting.”

