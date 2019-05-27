Its been a busy Bank Holiday weekend for the volunteers of Flint Coastguard Rescue Team with three incident call outs.



The team were called to the first incident of the weekend just before 6pm on Sunday.

Coastguard rescue team’s from Flint and Rhyl were called on the request of Welsh Ambulance Services to assist with a medical evacuation at Talacre beach.

A spokesman from Flint Coastguard Rescue Team said:

“Both teams proceeded to the location and provided medical care. Upon the casualty being checked over they were guided to the local accident & emergency department for further treatment.”

“Our second incident came just as the team had arrived back at the Station at 7.30pm, we were tasked by UK Coastguard to assist North Wales Police with an ongoing missing person search in the Saltney area.

Area search complete with nothing found. Team stood down pending further Police enquiries.”

The third incident was Monday just before 7pm when the team were tasked by UK Coastguard (Holyhead Coastguard Operations Centre) to assist North Wales Police with the ongoing missing person search in the Saltney area.

“Flint Coastguard Rescue Team were also joined by colleagues from Wirral Coastguard Rescue Team, Flint RNLI Inshore Lifeboat was also requested by the Team to assist with the search on the River Dee.

Area search complete by both Coastguard Rescue Teams and Lifeboat with nothing found, all units stood down pending ongoing Police enquiries.

This brings our total so far this year to 27 incidents.”