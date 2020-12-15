Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 15th Dec 2020

Updated: Tue 15th Dec

Business rates in Wales wont be subject to inflationary increase in 2021-22

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Business rates in Wales will not be subject to an inflationary increase in 2021-22 Finance Minister Rebecca Evans has confirmed today.
Freezing the multiplier next year will help support around 54,000 ratepayers across Wales, who are not already receiving 100% rates relief. This takes the total amount of savings businesses have received on their rates bills to more than £90m, since 2018-19.

Earlier this year the Welsh Government also announced a rates relief package worth £580 million to provide businesses with the support they needed to survive the pandemic.

Finance Minister Rebecca Evans said:

“We recognise the pressures that businesses are facing and we are continuing to explore the support measures we can put in place to help businesses cope with the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic and the end of the EU transition period.


“The announcement I have made today provides businesses with the reassurance that they will not see an increase in their business rates liabilities next year.”



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Here’s why you may see a helicopter over Tata Steel today

News

Burst water pipe causing supply issues in Shotton

News

New rapid spreading Covid-19 mutation present in Wales

News

North Wales firms desperate for more clarity over Covid tiers fears

News

Christmas relaxation under review – decision “does rely on the choices that each of us are prepared to make”

News

Emergency legislation to suspend evictions over Christmas in Wales announced

News

‘Back door’ re-organisation fears raised over plans for new regional public bodies in Wales

News

Deeside personal trainer donates supply boxes to ShareShop Mold

News

Flint High School pupils awarded for excellent progress this term

News





Read 546,472 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn