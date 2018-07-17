independent news and information website for the towns and villages which lie alongside the River Dee in north Wales, from Connah's Quay to the border with Chester.

Business plans to create solar farms in Connah’s Quay and Flint approved

Published: Tuesday, Jul 17th, 2018
Two new solar farms could be built in Flintshire after an outline business plan was approved.

Flintshire Council wants to install ground mounted solar panels at both Crumps Yard in Connah’s Quay and the Flint Landfill site.

Councillors gave their approval for officers to move to the next stage, which includes the submission of a planning application, at a cabinet meeting this morning (Tuesday 17 July).

The full scale and financial implications of the project were discussed in private, with members of the press and public excluded, however the authority insists both locations are viable.

Cabinet member for planning and public protection, Cllr Chris Bithell, said:

“Outline business cases for the installation of ground mounted solar PV at Crumps Yard and Flint Landfill have been developed using HM Treasury’s five case model for public sector business cases.

“The strategic case has provided evidence that the solar developments align with key council, regional and national carbon reduction/economic growth policies and strategies.

“The financial modelling has shown that the projects are viable. The commercial case for developing these two sites is also feasible and practical.

“Taking all five cases together suggests that the projects are viable and approval to move the next stages (planning application submission and procurement) is sought.”

Flintshire Council currently produces about three megawatts (MW) of renewable and low carbon energy per year, generating an income of approximately £200,000.

It now plans to increase that amount by at least 1.5 MW to achieve a minimum return of four per cent.
Both Crumps Yard and parts of Flint Landfill have previously been put on the market by the council for industrial and commercial use, but attracted little interest.

The council hopes that the farms will allow it to generate income by selling electricity to an energy supplier.
A dedicated project board has now been set up to manage the plans and a planning application will be submitted at a future date.

By Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter.

