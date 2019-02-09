Burst water mains affects residents in Mancot

Welsh Water are currently carrying out emergency repairs to a burst water main in the Sunnyside area of Mancot.

The incident was first reported at around 3pm this afternoon.

Welsh Water website states: “A burst water main has affected drinking water supplies this afternoon to customers in the Sunnyside, Mancot area of Deeside.

We have a team on site repairing the damaged main and we anticipate that water supplies should begin returning to normal by later this evening.

We apologise for the inconvenience caused.”

Several residents living in the Mancot area say that while they have running water it is coming out of the taps discoloured.

A Welsh Water spokesperson said:

“When the water supply is restored some customers may notice some discolouration of their tap water, this is normal in this situation and the water should clear when run from a cold tap.”