Building work begins on a new £8.5m ‘extra care’ housing scheme in Holywell

Building work has started on a new £8.5m extra care housing scheme in Holywell.

Principal contractor Anwyl Construction have cleared the site and commenced works to build Flintshire’s fourth extra care scheme, provided by developers Wales & West Housing in partnership with Flintshire Council.

The four-storey apartment building will have 43 one-bedroom and 12 two-bedroom apartments with a range of facilities and 24 hour on-site care and support for older people with support needs.

Shayne Hembrow, Deputy Chief Executive for Wales & West Housing, said:

“This new extra care scheme will be our second in Flintshire, providing even more capacity for independent living in high-quality accommodation with access to 24-hour on-site care and support. We are delighted to be working closely with Flintshire County Council to deliver the scheme and with Anwyl Construction as lead contractor we are able to ensure that jobs are created and retained in North Wales, providing a significant economic boost for the region.”

Anwyl Construction’s Commercial Manager, Simon Rose, said: