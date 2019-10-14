News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Buckley – Police appeal for witnesses following an incident where an Audi driver tried to assault another man

Published: Monday, Oct 14th, 2019
Police are appealing for witnesses following an incident on a pedestrian crossing in Buckley.

The incident happened around 9am on Friday 4th October at the junction with Ffordd Argoed / Bistre Avenue / Mold Road near Elfed Drive where the driver of an Audi attempted to assault another man in a Mercedes. 

PC 2397 Kerry Nash said: “It was a busy time of day and we are appealing to anyone who witnessed the Audi being driven in a dangerous manner and the driver attempting to assault the man in the Mercedes.”

Anyone with information or dashcam footage is asked to call PC Nash on 101 quoting reference 19100572977.

Alternatively contact the control room via the new live web chat on http://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx.

