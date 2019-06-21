Buckley: Driver fails to stop after hitting pedestrian on Brunswick Road

A man was struck and injured in a ‘hit and run’ incident in Buckley this afternoon.

Police were called just before 1.30pm to reports of a collision on Brunswick Road.

A car believed to be a grey or silver Mazda drove off from the scene in the direction of Padeswood Road.

A man was taken to hospital, his injuries are unknown.

Rihan told Deeside.com the incident happened near the bollards outside ‘Big Fish chippy’ she said, “they are now broken and people are driving into town.”

A police spokesperson said they were called at “13.23 to a report that a man in his 20’s had been hit by a car, possibly a grey or silver Mazda in Brunswick Road, Buckley, which failed to stop and drove off towards Padeswood Road. Ambulance called.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101 quoting reference number X085935