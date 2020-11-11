Buckey nurse wins top award for Renal nursing In Wales

A Glan Clwyd Hospital renal nurse from Buckley has won a national award celebrating outstanding achievement in renal nursing care.

Melanie Hayward won the Liz Baker Award for Excellence in Renal Nursing, presented by the Welsh Renal Clinical Network.

Since becoming a home therapies nurse 18 months ago, Mel has worked tirelessly to support patients in accessing home Haemodialysis.

By learning how to dialyse at home, patients with renal and kidney issues are able to avoid numerous trips to hospital for lifesaving dialysis, instead treating their condition at home.





Mel’s work involves providing a point of access for renal patients accessing dialysis in their own homes.

A routine day includes providing home dialysis training to patients accessing care at the renal unit at Glan Clwyd Hospital, and follow-up visits with patients in their own homes.

Mel said: “It’s quite a shock really, but lovely to be appreciated and recognised for the work we’re all doing to improve people’s wellness and quality of life.

“The biggest award is getting patients home. Home dialysis means patients can dialyse more often, which means the toxins in their body don’t build up so much and they feel much better.”

“The support they get from all of our staff is great, so this award really reflects all of our work as a team.”

Mel was nominated for the award by Liz Cariello, Dialysis Unit Manager at Glan Clwyd, for her work in improving patients’ access to home dialysis.

Liz Cariello said: “Since Mel has taken up post she has driven forward the home haemodialysis programme to the point where capacity has been reached.

“She has a wonderful rapport with all her patients and the support she gives each and every one is excellent.

“Mel has a very flexible approach and will manage her hours to accommodate training patients whichever shift they are on, including twilight.

“Mel is such an inspiration to dialysis nursing, she is well liked and respected by all her colleagues and patients.”

The award is named after renal nurse Liz Baker, who worked at Morriston Hospital in Swansea.

Toni Hamlett, Renal Services Manager, said: “Liz and I were the service lead nurses when the Welsh Renal Clinical Network was set up in 2009. She was totally dedicated to renal services and worked there for numerous years, and made so many improvements.

“Mel is definitely a worthy winner. Her work in home therapies has really pushed haemodialysis

“If there’s an obstacle, she climbs right over it and finds a way to get things done for her patients. She will tackle any challenge head on to make sure patients get there.

“She’s the sort of nurse who inspires her colleagues and inspires her patients, that’s just who Mel is.

“She’s totally amazing and deserves this so much.”

The Welsh Renal Clinical Network oversees how renal services can be planned and commissioned throughout Wales.

The award continues a run of recognition at awards ceremonies for renal nurses across North Wales.

In 2018, Toni Hamlett and Antonia Betetta won the Kidney Wales Patient Champion in Medical Health Professions, celebrating services which support renal patients.