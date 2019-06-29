Broughton Shopping Park marks 20th birthday this weekend with launch of special charity commitment.

Broughton Shopping Park is marking its 20th birthday this weekend with the launch of a special charity commitment.

The centre, which opened in June 1999, is pledging to support 20 good deeds throughout the local area to celebrate its milestone anniversary.

Whether it’s volunteering time to a worthy cause, donating money to a charity in need or giving back in another way, Broughton Shopping Park is calling on residents to nominate local good deeds to make the list.

To submit suggestions – however big or small – just enter a short description via the centre website to be considered: www.broughtonshopping.co.uk/ content/20-good-deeds-20-good- years

Alan Barker, centre manager at Broughton Shopping, said: “Community is hugely important to us, so it’s brilliant to mark the milestone by supporting a worthy cause for each year we’ve been around.

Although many retailers have been here since we opened, the centre is still unrecognisable from the one which launched back in 1999. In the past few years especially, we’ve gone from strength to strength to become one of the region’s leading leisure destinations.

Head to the centre this weekend if you want to celebrate with us – we’ll be joined by Dee FM who will be playing music from the launch year and speaking to people who’ve worked here since we opened.”

When the ribbon was cut by Emmerdale actress Malandra Burrows in 1999, Broughton Shopping employed just under 1,000 people and was only home to 16 retailers, including Soccer Sports (now Sports Direct), Tesco, WHSmith, Clarks and Next – all of which are still tenants.

Since then, it has launched a leisure development, including the first IMAX cinema in North Wales and five restaurants, as well as one of the region’s biggest Primark stores.

Broughton Shopping Park has now grown to house 38 retailers over 365,000 square feet.

It now employs more than 2,000 people and attracts 10.5 million visitors a year.

A report, developed by owners British Land, revealed that the centre contributes £53 million to the Flintshire economy each year, and accounts for 1 in 4 retail jobs and 1 in every 40 jobs in the county.