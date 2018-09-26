News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Broughton Shopping: Budding young artist to help raise money for Marie Curie with Dafydd the Dragon

Published: Wednesday, Sep 26th, 2018
Broughton Shopping has revealed the winner of its charity competition for the best designed Welsh dragon.

Six-year-old Elizabeth Thomas was selected out of 200 entrants, after the judges were impressed by her bright, multi-coloured design which really stood out from the rest of the submissions.

The drawing is based on the three-metre-high LEGO dragon sculpture – named Dafydd – which the centre unveiled for St. David’s Day.

Elizabeth’s ’winning dragon design will be displayed on charity tote bags on sale this weekend at Broughton Shopping, with all proceeds going to support Marie Curie North Wales.

Volunteers will be selling nearly 500 of these bright bags in a bid to raise over £1,000 for the charity, which helps those living with a terminal illness in North Wales.

All totes will be priced at £2.50 each and are available from a stall close to Hawarden Estate Farm Shop. The bags will also go towards reducing single-use plastic at the centre.

Alan Barker, centre manager at Broughton Shopping, said: “We were bowled over by the number of entries we received and how much effort the kids had put in.

“All money raised will be put to good use by the Marie Curie team, who are doing a fantastic job supporting families in the local community.

“I’m expecting to see Elizabeth’s tote carrying everyone’s shopping for the foreseeable future!”

