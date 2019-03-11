Broughton bound Airbus Beluga returns to Toulouse with “technical issue” after declaring an emergency

An Airbus Beluga transport plane bound for Broughton was forced to return to Toulouse this morning due to a technical issue.

Beluga F-GSTD flight BGA 114 from Toulouse to Chester UK made a return flight to Toulouse after the technical issue identified during flight.

As is standard practice, the crew declared an emergency having reset their transponder to the emergency code of 7700 (squawking 7700) – which is picked up by most flight monitoring websites such as Flightradar24.com.

It’s understood the decision was made by the flight crew to return to Toulouse Main Base Maintenance to ensure quicker servicing of the aircraft.

The aircraft landed safely at Toulouse at 9.26am.