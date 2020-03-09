News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Broken down vehicle causing four miles of queues along the A494 and A55 in Flintshire – all lanes back open

Published: Monday, Mar 9th, 2020
Update: All lanes are back open, latest traffic report for the area states – “Queueing traffic for four miles and delays due to earlier stalled vehicle on A494 Aston Road Northbound (they mean eastbound!) between B5125 (Ewloe Roundabout) and The Plough Inn Turn-off.

Congestion to J33A (Northop Hall East) on the A55. Lane one (of three) was closed. Travel time is around 20 minute. All lanes have been re-opened.”

Previous report: One lane is closed on the A494 and there’s a four mile tailback to the A55 at Northop due to a broken down vehicle.

The lane closure is reported to be on Aston Hill.

There is queuing also traffic on the B5125 to the A494 entry slip at Ewloe and the A494 entry slip from Mold direction. 

The congestion is adding over 20 minutes to journey times.

