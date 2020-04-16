Bridge over A55 could be bathed in rainbow colours to honour NHS workers

A council is backing calls for a structure called Rainbow Bridge to be bathed in fitting colours in honour of health workers fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

The walkway over the A55, which is adjacent to Penmaen-Rhos near Old Colwyn, is so-called locally because of its arced shape, which spans all four carriageways.

Now there have been calls to paint or light up the well-known landmark in rainbow colours as a permanent tribute to health workers fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.

Cllr Bob Squire, independent member for Eirias ward on Conwy council, backed the idea of constituent Christina Saunders who posted the plea on Facebook.

She said: “When this is all over and we go back to our normal lives, it would be a lovely and fitting gesture to the NHS, and all front line workers, if the council could paint the A55 footbridge (colloquially known as the Rainbow Bridge) in the NHS rainbow colours.

“A permanent reminder every time we passed under the bridge – and a lovely welcome to everyone who couldn’t enjoy the North Wales Coast while we are in lock down.”

Cllr Squire said: “I think it would be an excellent acknowledgement of the work being undertaken by the NHS as well as all the health and social care staff, who have to enter nursing homes, as well as the homes of individuals who need nursing care and assistance.”

He added it would be a “fitting tribute to all those who would have given so much to the community in general”.

It emerged Conwy council had already made a request for the structure to be lit up in rainbow colours to the Trunk Road Agency, which has responsibility for it.

Cllr Sam Rowlands, leader of the council said the authority had asked if the bridge could be lit up to “recognise the efforts of key workers” during the pandemic.

He said: “We have left it with them. I think it’s a great idea if it can be done.

“I would say if there’s a way and the Trunk Road Agency can help recognise key workers at this time it would be great.”

The Welsh Government’s Trunk Road Agency has been contacted for comment.

By Jez Hemming – Local Democracy Reporter