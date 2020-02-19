News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Boss of Ewloe based Moneysupermarket.com to step down

Published: Wednesday, Feb 19th, 2020
Share:

Ewloe based Moneysupermarket.com has confirmed its chief executive Mark Lewis is to step down after three years at the helm.

The price comparison giant is set to report its annual results tomorrow.

Sky News reported last night that Moneysupermarket.com has hired Russell Reynolds Associates, the headhunter, to identify Mr Lewis’s successor.

Lewis joined the company in 2017 from John Lewis and replaced Peter Plumb, who had been in charge for six years.

“City sources said that the company, which is engaged in a fierce battle for market share with rivals such as Comparethemarket and GoCompare, could disclose Mr Lewis’s plan to step down alongside Thursday’s full-year results announcement.”

“One insider said Moneysupermarket.com could come under pressure to bring forward the announcement about its chief executive’s future.” Sky said.

The company has said Lewis and chief financial officer Scilla Grimble will present its 2019 results as planned on Thursday 20 February and that the results met market expectations.

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com   (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

LATEST NEWS:

Want to get paid for your passion? A unique opportunity has arisen to take over a hugely popular small sided football league in Deeside

Can a ‘zero waste’ Wales really be achieved? – Welsh Government event to share your views set to take place in Mold

Senior councillor kicked out council chamber for Wetherspoons comment

Flintshire Councillors unanimously back 4.75% Council Tax hike

Here’s a chance to own a piece of the first airline operated Airbus A380 to be retired

UK government outlines plans for post Brexit UK points-based immigration system

More people encouraged to consider a ‘hugely rewarding’ career in mental health nursing

OWL Cymru – Flintshire Neighbourhood Watch Charity to close

We should find out today how much Council Tax is set to rise by in Flintshire

Tesco grant will help promote health, wellbeing and environmental awareness to Holywell children


© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn