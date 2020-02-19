Boss of Ewloe based Moneysupermarket.com to step down

Ewloe based Moneysupermarket.com has confirmed its chief executive Mark Lewis is to step down after three years at the helm.

The price comparison giant is set to report its annual results tomorrow.

Sky News reported last night that Moneysupermarket.com has hired Russell Reynolds Associates, the headhunter, to identify Mr Lewis’s successor.

Lewis joined the company in 2017 from John Lewis and replaced Peter Plumb, who had been in charge for six years.

“City sources said that the company, which is engaged in a fierce battle for market share with rivals such as Comparethemarket and GoCompare, could disclose Mr Lewis’s plan to step down alongside Thursday’s full-year results announcement.”

“One insider said Moneysupermarket.com could come under pressure to bring forward the announcement about its chief executive’s future.” Sky said.

The company has said Lewis and chief financial officer Scilla Grimble will present its 2019 results as planned on Thursday 20 February and that the results met market expectations.