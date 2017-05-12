Body found on Prestatyn beach this morning Police believe the death is not suspicious

May 12th, 2017

Body found on Prestatyn beach this morning Police believe the death is not suspicious

Police have said the body of a man has been found this morning on a beach in Prestatyn.

Officers were called just after 6.30 this morning to reports of the body of a man being found on the beach near the Ffrith in Prestatyn.

North Wales Police and Coastguard officers are currently in attendance.

Police believe the death is not suspicious

Inquiries are currently ongoing to identify the man they say.

