Police have said the body of a man has been found this morning on a beach in Prestatyn.

Incident 17/2017 – 07:39hrs 12/05/17 – request from @NWPolice to assist with an on-going incident in #Prestatyn. Updates provided by NWP. — Rhyl Coastguard Team (@rhylcoastguard) May 12, 2017

Officers were called just after 6.30 this morning to reports of the body of a man being found on the beach near the Ffrith in Prestatyn.

North Wales Police and Coastguard officers are currently in attendance.

Police believe the death is not suspicious

Inquiries are currently ongoing to identify the man they say.