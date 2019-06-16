Blow for Broughton Shopping Park with Nike set to close its factory outlet store

Broughton Shopping Park has been dealt a blow with the news that Nike’s factory outlet store will close next week.

Signs have gone up announcing the store will be closing on Sunday, June 23 – six years after it first opened.

Staff working at the Broughton store were told the store was closing around two weeks ago.

It’s understood most of the staff are being made redundant.

The Broughton store is one of over 40 Nike factory outlets operating in the UK, it opened in 2013, the unit had previously occupied by JJB Sports.

The closure comes months after Toy R Us and Poundworld closed stores on the retail park, the units remain empty however work looks to be being carried ahead of new retailers taking over.

It’s unknown the reason why Nike has decided to pull out of Broughton, Deeside.com asked the sportswear firm last week but they are yet to respond.

Broughton Shopping Park management has said they will respond to our query later this week.