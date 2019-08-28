Blank firing gun recovered in Mold

Police are appealing for information after a blank firing handgun was found on land close to a cemetery in Mold.

Officers were alerted to the discovery by a member of the public this morning. They attended the site near Mold Town Cemetery and recovered the item.

South Flintshire Inspector Steve Owens said; “I am appealing for any information about this firearm, which is designed to fire blanks, but which has the potential to be converted into a viable weapon.”

“It has now been sent for forensic examination.”

If you can assist police enquiries call 101 or use their live webchat quoting reference X125534 .