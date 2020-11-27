Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 27th Nov 2020

Black Friday: Safer to buy from UK based sellers says Trading Standards body

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

The Chartered Trading Standards Institute has warned that EU-based sellers may not honour their commitments in the case of no-deal Brexit.

The institute (CTSI) believes purchasing from UK-based retailers is safer as shoppers are likely to buy online this Black Friday due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Statista, Black Friday sales in the UK reached £8.57 billion in 2019 and 2020’s sales are expected to be similar, if not exceed the total set a year ago.

Robert Chantry-Price, Lead Officer for Product Safety at CTSI, said: “With the uncertainty of the EU Exit negotiations, I advise consumers to be careful if purchasing products from companies outside the UK as some may choose to not refund or replace goods in the event of no deal.


“Consumers should check that, for UK based retailers, their website provides a UK address and landline telephone number. This will help considerably should the product not arrive or if it proves to be faulty or needs to be returned to the supplier.

“Consumers should always thoroughly check the terms and conditions of the sale, but especially during these uncertain times. While Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals can appear to be great, please do not forget to check the terms of sale, location and reputability of the retailer.

“Consumers should also be aware of the increased costs of returning products. A 1kg parcel returned within the UK costs over £3 while returning the same package can cost over £6 or £16 to the EU, or the Far-East respectively.

“I hope this advice minimises the potential pitfalls of online purchases and stops further disappointment in a year that has been deeply challenging for everyone.”



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Calls for Welsh Government to allow return of some fans to sporting events

News

‘Christmas Gift Drop-Off’ organised by Flintshire resident for families ‘hardest-hit’ by COVID-19 pandemic

News

Welsh Ambulance Service to usher in new digital strategy

News

Former solicitors’ office in Holywell could have apartments created above it under new plans

News

Yellow weather warning – fog could impact parts of Deeside tonight and into Friday

News

Police issue route map stolen Shotton ambulance was taken and appeal for any CCTV footage

News

Flintshire Council says less than two weeks of coronavirus pandemic partly to blame for drop in recycling rates

News

Football season set to get under way for Flintshire clubs as Cymru Leagues granted elite status

News

Police investigating theft of an ambulance in Shotton earlier this month make arrest

News





Read 457,785 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn