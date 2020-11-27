Black Friday: Safer to buy from UK based sellers says Trading Standards body

The Chartered Trading Standards Institute has warned that EU-based sellers may not honour their commitments in the case of no-deal Brexit.

The institute (CTSI) believes purchasing from UK-based retailers is safer as shoppers are likely to buy online this Black Friday due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Statista, Black Friday sales in the UK reached £8.57 billion in 2019 and 2020’s sales are expected to be similar, if not exceed the total set a year ago.

Robert Chantry-Price, Lead Officer for Product Safety at CTSI, said: “With the uncertainty of the EU Exit negotiations, I advise consumers to be careful if purchasing products from companies outside the UK as some may choose to not refund or replace goods in the event of no deal.





“Consumers should check that, for UK based retailers, their website provides a UK address and landline telephone number. This will help considerably should the product not arrive or if it proves to be faulty or needs to be returned to the supplier.

“Consumers should always thoroughly check the terms and conditions of the sale, but especially during these uncertain times. While Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals can appear to be great, please do not forget to check the terms of sale, location and reputability of the retailer.

“Consumers should also be aware of the increased costs of returning products. A 1kg parcel returned within the UK costs over £3 while returning the same package can cost over £6 or £16 to the EU, or the Far-East respectively.

“I hope this advice minimises the potential pitfalls of online purchases and stops further disappointment in a year that has been deeply challenging for everyone.”