Biggest ever peacetime repatriation launched as Monarch Airlines goes into administration

Monarch Airlines has gone into administration and all flights from the UK have been cancelled and will not be rescheduled, accountants KPMG have said.

The firm has ceased trading with immediate effect, leaving 110,000 customers overseas and around 300,000 future bookings cancelled.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has launched the biggest ever peacetime repatriation to fly 110,000 stranded Monarch passengers back to the UK.

All Monarch flights from the UK have been cancelled after the holiday airline was placed into administration, customers who are currently abroad and are due to return to the UK in the next two weeks will be flown home.

This is the biggest ever UK airline failure. The CAA and Government are working together to support #Monarch customers. pic.twitter.com/YsXrGdj5FB — UK CAA (@UK_CAA) October 2, 2017

More than 30 aircraft will be charted by the UK Government to bring passengers back to the UK, all Monarch customers who are abroad and due to return to the UK in the next two weeks will be flown home at no extra cost and they do not need to cut short their stay, according to the CAA.

#monarchairlines gone into administration. At Manchester airport. No flights. No staff. Holiday gone out of window. Cheers @Monarch pic.twitter.com/9CrxICgwEK — K-T (@KTLLb88) October 2, 2017

The CAA chief executive, Andrew Haines, said:

“We know that Monarch’s decision to stop trading will be very distressing for all of its customers and employees. This is the biggest UK airline ever to cease trading, so the government has asked the CAA to support Monarch customers currently abroad to get back to the UK at the end of their holiday at no extra cost to them.

“We are putting together, at very short notice and for a period of two weeks, what is effectively one of the UK’s largest airlines to manage this task. The scale and challenge of this operation means that some disruption is inevitable. We ask customers to bear with us as we work around the clock to bring everyone home.”

The CAA have set up a dedicated website for those affected by the collapse of Monarch – it offers this advice (and links to further information):

Customers already abroad

‘If you are currently abroad and due to return to the UK on or before 15 October 2017 we are making arrangements for you to return home to the UK on a new flight, at the end of your holiday. These new flights will be at no extra cost to you.

We will of course prioritise vulnerable passengers, including unaccompanied minors, and make sure that family groups travel on the same flights.

For further advice and details of your new flight please read I am currently abroad.

If you are currently abroad and due to return to the UK after this date, please read the additional information section.’

Customers yet to travel out of the UK

‘We are sorry to inform you that all future holidays and flights booked with Monarch are now cancelled as of 2 October 2017.

If you are booked on a Monarch Airlines flight, please do not go to your UK airport, as your flight will not be operating.

Further information is available at I have a future booking and have not travellled yet.’

Monarch, was founded in 1968 and operates from five UK bases, Manchester, Luton London Gatwick, Birmingham and Leeds Bradford to more than 40 destinations around Europe and further afield.

Dedicated website monarch.caa.co.uk