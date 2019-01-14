BBC Children’s Ward returns to Wrexham Maelor Hospital for second series

The BBC Wales series Children’s Ward is back tonight, Monday January 14 with a second instalment charting the emotional roller-coaster of daily life in Wrexham Maelor Hospital.

With a catchment area of over half a million people, Wrexham is not just home to Wales’ second largest hospital, it’s also one of the busiest and its children’s ward is no different.

Every day, more than 50 children come through its doors and the second series documents the journeys of the ward’s patients and their families, as well as the dedicated staff who treat them.

Wrexham Maelor first gave unprecedented 24-hour access for Children’s Ward back in 2017 and this time, cameras have been given access to the hospital’s assessment unit an A&E to follow an array of stories throughout the series.

The first episode sees 20-day-old Megan being rushed to hospital by ambulance after her dad makes a 999 call when she suddenly stops breathing.

A dedicated emergency team are on standby at the hospital awaiting her arrival but with potential sepsis a concern, there’s an anxious 24-hours ahead for her parents.

It’s peak viral season and among the many young patients on the busy ward is two-year-old Caitlin. She’s been in and out of the ward for nine months and, despite multiple tests and eight emergency admissions, the doctors are still seeking the answers her parents so desperately crave.

Toddler Thomas meanwhile is being tested for suspected pneumonia and will need a clear ultra sound and his temperature to return to normal before he’s allowed to go home.

The new series starts tonight on BBC One Wales at 8.30pm and then continues the following three Mondays.

The series will also be available on the BBC iPlayer.

Ward Manager Rebecca Morris said, “The team were so excited to take part in the show again and it’s really great to be able to showcase all the hard work that happens on the ward. We are passionate about what we do on this ward, it’s a demanding job but working here is such a rewarding job too.

“It was great to also work with the Emergency Department for this series because we work together on a day to day basis.”

Paediatric and Neonatal service manager, Martin McSpadden said, “We are so pleased to see Children’s Ward back for a new series. It is a real privilege to be able to share the work we do and the journey our staff go on with our patients.

“As ever I’m grateful to the staff, patients and their families for being so open about sharing their stories and I think it’s important because watching it makes people realise there are often other families out there going through something similar.”