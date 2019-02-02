Assembly Member’s pride as Delyn extends “hand of friendship” to refugees

Hannah Blythyn, Assembly Member for Delyn, has lent her support to efforts to make Flint a Town of Sanctuary.

The AM attended an event at the RiverDee Centre in Flint to mark the launch of the Town of Sanctuary initiative to foster a welcoming place for refugees and asylum seekers.

It is the second town in Delyn to take part in the programme after an initial launch in Mold last summer.

The Welsh Government last week launched the ‘Nation of Sanctuary – Refugee and Asylum Seeker Plan’ as the latest step towards its ambition of making Wales a nation of sanctuary for all who choose to make it their home.

It renews the Welsh Government’s commitment of working with the UK Government, local authorities, the Welsh Refugee Coalition and people seeking sanctuary themselves to achieve equality of opportunities, including access to resources and mainstream services.

It also recognises the valuable skills and experiences which refugees and asylum seekers can bring with them to enhance Welsh communities.

Welsh communities have already welcomed close to 1,000 Syrian refugees as part of the UK Government’s Syrian Vulnerable Persons Resettlement Scheme, and the Community Support scheme, along with many more asylum seekers from across the world.

The plan highlights a range of targeted and culturally-appropriate support, recognising the importance of designing and delivering services tailored for often unique needs.

Hannah Blythyn AM said: “Wales is a welcoming nation and has a proud history of welcoming refugees and the Welsh Government’s Nation of Sanctuary plan is about ensuring this happens.

“I’m proud that Delyn has further extended the hand of friendship with Flint becoming a town of sanctuary, just as Mold has done previously.”

The Welsh Government’s plan has been endorsed by the United Nation’s High Commissioner for Refugees, the UN’s Refugee Agency dedicated to protecting the rights of people seeking sanctuary.

Image attached shows (L-R): Pastor Stephen Harmes, RiverDee Centre; Cllr David Cox, Mayor of Flint, Hannah Blythyn AM, David Hanson MP.