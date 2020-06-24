Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 24th Jun 2020

Asda Queensferry McDonald’s reopens today for walk-in takeaway

Asda Queensferry McDonald’s will reopen today for walk-in takeaway food only.

New measures will be in place to help keep staff and customers stay safe. 

The move to reopen a number of the fast-food chain’s restaurants follows a successful pilot in June.

McDonald’s has implemented new procedures to enable safe working and social distancing, “stores will look a little different and things may take a little longer”, the company has said. 


To help create a safe environment, McDonald’s has introduced a number of changes, a limited number of people will be allowed inside at any one time to adhere to social distancing.

There will be fewer self-order screens switched on and those in use will be sanitised at least every 30 minutes.

Customers are encouraged to visit alone to collect their food where possible.

Restaurant seating areas remain closed.

To help protect employees and other customers, McDonald’s asks customers not to visit if they feel unwell.

More than 200 McDonald’s restaurants will reopen in the UK and Ireland for takeaway today, joining over 1000 restaurants now open for Drive Thru or McDelivery.



