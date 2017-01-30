Around 20 new jobs to be created with the opening of a new JD Sports store at Broughton Park

Looking for a job? One of the UK’s leading sports fashion retailer JD Sports is set to open a new store at Broughton, creating around 20 new jobs for the area.

The new 4,750 sq ft store, between WHSmith and Nike Factory Store, will stock global brands such as Nike, adidas, Ellesse, The North Face, asics, New Balance plus Supply & Demand and women’s active and leisurewear brand Pink Soda Sport.

Alan Barker, Centre Manager at Broughton, said:

“JD is a fantastic addition to our already impressive line-up of retailers. We have exciting plans for Broughton and this is the first of many announcements in 2017.”

A spokesperson for JD said:

“We are excited to join the team at Broughton and look forward to offering local shoppers the latest collections and many exclusives in footwear, sport and streetwear as well as a great range of accessories from iconic brands.”

The store is now recruiting for full and part-time staff. Applicants should send their CV to jobs.broughtonpark@jdplc.com